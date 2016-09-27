Former thrompon is thrompon-elect

Samdrupjongkhar: Not many were surprised when it was declared that former thrompon, Karma Sherab Thobgyal, is the Samdrupjongkhar thromde tshogde thrompon-elect.

In a landslide victory, the former thrompon got 234 votes (194 through the electronic voting machine (EVM) and 40 postal), going by the provisional count, for the second Samdrupjongkhar thromde tshogde election.

Candidate Dechen Wangmo secured 64 EVM votes and 22 postal ballots.

Both the candidates had also contested in the first thromde tshogde election.

A total of 258 or 30 percent of 938 eligible voters in the thromde turned out for poll day in six constituencies. A total of 83 voted through postal ballots. But 20 postal ballots were rejected and one was considered invalid.

Karma Sherab Thobgyal shared that while he was yet to confirm the result from the Election Commission, the provisional count was a great relief.

He said that for the past one month, it had been hectic and now he could finally sleep well. But he said that by winning, he was now encouraged to work hard because voters had showed their faith in him.

“I somehow expected the result in my favour but I never expected I would win by a landslide victory. I would like to thank each and everyone for the resounding success and for supporting me.”

Karma Sherab Thobgyal said the first thing he will do after joining office is to complete unfinished developmental activities and implement all the 11th Plan activities successfully.

“I want to first solve the water shortage as soon as possible and complete the sports complex, which is under construction. And then I want to work hard to plan the 12th Plan to make Samdrupjongkhar vibrant, economically viable and green.”

Karma Sherab Thobgyal is from Samdrupgatshel constituency. He got 46 votes from his own constituency while Dechen Wangmo got 24.

The result came as a shock for Dechen Wangmo. Given the support she received during the campaign, up until poll day, she expected a different result.

“They showed so much faith in me. I am shocked that the people changed overnight,” she said, adding that it is sad a woman is not being given the opportunity.

She said that one of the constituencies had assured her their support, but the poll result showed that of the 34 total voters, only seven voted for her.

She said this could deter other women from participating because of the lack of trust the voters have for a woman candidate.

Most voters Kuensel spoke with said that since Samdrupjongkhar thromde is young, an experienced thrompon is required so that the thromde can develop.

But many also pointed out that this is the second chance the former thrompon is getting and therefore he should uphold the people’s trust and work harder this time.

A few observed that Dechen Wangmo could have concentrated more on developmental activities that the former thrompon had neglected rather than on gender equality.

Yangchen C Rinzin | Samdrupjongkhar