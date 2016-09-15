Four aspire to lead Norbugang

LG: A civil engineer from Talo gewog in Punakha is contesting for the post of gup. Thirty-year-old Namgay Tandin is from Loongnangkha chiwog.

Namgay Tandin holds a Diploma in Civil Engineering from Rajasthan, India. A graduate of 2014, Namgay Tandin said that the responsibilities of a gup are very much related to his field of study.

“Road and water supply are the prominent issues of concern in any gewog,” said Namgay Tandin. “With my knowledge and skills, I can personally contribute in addressing such issues and the development of the gewog.”

During the common forum held at Norbugang yesterday, Namgay Tandin said that if elected, he would explore new techniques and methods to further develop the gewog. Maintaining a clean environment is where he wants to start.

“With development comes destruction of nature. I want to bring development to the gewog but not at the expense of our valued natural environment,” he said.

Of the four candidates contesting for the post of gup, Namgay Tandin is the youngest. His opponent, Dorji Wangchuk holds some 30 years of experience serving in various capacities.

After serving as the gewog clerk for 12 years, 54-year-old Dorji Wangchuk from Gangthramo-Labtsakha chiwog was also the mangmi and tshogpa for six and three years respectively in Talo.

“With all my experience, the people of my chiwog wanted me to contest for gup. I hope people will support me this time,” said Dorji Wangchuk.

Another contestant for the post is 50-year-old Pema Dorji from Norbugang. The former civil servant resigned last year to participate in the elections.

Pema Dorji served as a bench clerk at Punakha court for 26 years and values the importance of understanding the law of the country. He said that if elected, apart from the developmental activities, he could help people with legal disputes in the gewog.

The final contestant vying for the post of gup is 32-year-old Rinzin Wangchuk from Talo. The former soldier said that most of the developmental activities had already taken place in the gewog.

If elected, Rinzin Wangchuk said that his priority would be to bring in further improvements to the progress. “Government has already invested so much for these developments. We have to help preserve it not only for ourselves but also for the future generations to come.”

Younten Tshedup | Punakha

