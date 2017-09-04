Graduates from home perform better in BCSE

Most of the successful students in the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE) based on their performance are from Sherubtse College and Gaeddu College of Business Studies, according to the Royal Civil Service Commission’s annual report.

The report reflected that in the last three years, Sherubtse College graduates have consistently topped in the BCSE main examination’s general category. For instance, 98 graduates from Sherubtse College were selected from 462 graduates last year, 81 from 268 graduates in 2015, and 86 graduates from 271 in 2014.

According to the report, the objective of this analysis was to provide feedback that could be useful for parents and students to choose the right institutions to pursue further studies.

The report also pointed out that only one graduate was selected in the Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM) category from around 242 graduates from Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) in the years 2014 to 2016. Some of the colleges affiliated with the SMU are BB Pradhan Management College, Kalimpong, and Academy for Professional Excellence, Kolkata, SMU Shillong & SMART Academy, Siliguri, and Star Institute of Management, Siliguri. The university was recently engaged in the controversy of distance learning courses they offered.

The commission observed that with increasing cases of Bhutanese students opting for low quality institutes and without adequate information, the commission advises students to visit the University Grants Commission website to learn about colleges in India.

“The website would provide comprehensive information about accredited universities and their colleges. Students should also seek advises from those who have studied in the same institutes. This issue is becoming a growing concern,” the report stated.

The Civil Service recruitment examination was introduced in 1983. A total of 4,027 graduates registered online in 2016, of which 3,536 appeared the Preliminary Examination (PE). Although 2,659 graduates qualified, 2,487 graduates appeared the main examination (ME), and 480 graduates were selected as civil servants.

While 264 graduates under the technical category were appointed from January 1, 2017, 216 graduates are currently undergoing one-year mandatory Postgraduate Diploma Programmes. Of the 574 B.Ed graduates, 279 were recruited as regular civil servants.

With increasing number of graduates appearing the BCSE, the cost of conducting the examination has also been rising over the years, the report stated. The BCSE 2016 cost the commission Nu 15.6 Million (M).

“2016 saw the highest number of graduates registered for examination with 4,027 and the commission had to use eight schools as examination centres,” the report stated. “A total of 308 teachers and officials were involved as invigilators for ME written examination and 108 officials for the interview panels in 2016.”

There were 28,220 civil servants as of June 30 this year. Age profile of the civil servants shows that the median age is 34 and 25 percent of the civil servants are younger than 29 years while 25 percent are older than 40 years. Thimphu has the highest number of civil servants with 8,806, followed by Chukha at 2,055, and Sarpang at 1,791. Gasa with 286 has the least number of civil servants.

Yangchen C Rinzin