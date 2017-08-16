Graduates question the criteria for job applicants

The requirement of 60 and above percent in classes X, XII and graduation to apply for jobs in the corporate sector is not fair, according to university graduates.

At the on-going National Graduates Orientation Programme (NGOP) in Thimphu, a graduate asked representatives from Druk Holding and Investments (DHI) on this criterion of shortlisting.

The graduate claimed that students who have studied in private schools would have no opportunity to apply for vacancies that require a minimum of 60 or 70 percent. He said students study in private schools because they don’t score 60 percent.

The dilemma for fresh graduates is that while applying in corporations and private companies, those in service and with experience were recruited. “If we don’t get opportunities, how do we get experience,” he said.

The chairman of DHI, Dasho Sangay Khandu, said that the minimum qualification to apply for a job is a bachelor’s degree. He said that if every graduate is recruited every year, then it won’t be cost effective.

“Cost effectiveness has to be taken into consideration for companies,” he said. “There would be different service rules and different recruitment system for different agencies.”

He added that the cut-off point from classes X, XII and degree would show consistency of a person doing well.

Drukair’s chief executive officer, Tandi Wangchuk suggested that students could work in non-governmental organisations as volunteers during vacations to gain experience.

In the morning session, in response to a query on land fragmentation, agriculture secretary Rinzin Dorji said that there is a system of user land certificate for those who don’t have land and who are willing to work on the land. He cited an example of two entrepreneurs in Haa who are pursuing fish farming on the land which were given to them on lease. He also said that in the 12th Plan, the ministry would work on converting Chuzhing to Kamzhing.

On complaints raised regarding plastic vegetables in Bhutan, the secretary said that there have been no complaints to date. “There is no data and Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority have been checking items,” he said.

Rinzin Dorji said that the main challenges in agriculture were lack of knowledge, damage to crop by wildlife and in sustaining agriculture as a business.

Rinchen Zangmo