Grilled brie cheese, pencil asparagus, baked figs with berry compote

September 30, 2016

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to perform lhasung

- to appoint to new post

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to learn astrology

- to hand and take over office

- to enter in a new house

- to roof house

- to shift house

- to sell land



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the ox year.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the rat and pig years.



October 01, 2016

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to shift house

- to enter in a new house

- to roof house

- to hoist lungdar

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to start new business

- to sell land



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the dragon year.



October 02, 2016

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to start new business

- to shift house

- to enter in a new house

- to marry

- to venture on a long journey



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the dog year.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the sheep year.



October 03, 2016

Good day

- to consecrate

- to learn astrology

- to hand and take over office

- to appoint to new post

- to shift house

- to enter in a new house

- to marry

- to start new business

- to visit higher authorities

- to sow seeds

- to plant trees and flowers



Bad day

- to take new born babies out



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the snake and horse years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the rat and pig years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the monkey and rooster years.