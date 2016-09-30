Grilled brie cheese, pencil asparagus, baked figs with berry compote

Recipe:
Method:
Wash and peel asparagus, carrot and blanch both, keep aside.
Cut fig into two , toss in balsamic vinegar and bake it for 2 minutes
Apply brush of oil on cheese and grill it for 30 seconds, just to give grill marks and heat it up in a 170 C preheated oven for 2 minutes.
In a heated pan, add olive oil, toss asparagus, carrots and add salt and pepper as per taste.
Serve grilled cheese with tossed vegetable, baked figs and berry compote.
Ingredients Quantity
Brie cheese 1 tin (125gm)
Asparagus 80gm
Carrot 100gm
Figs 50gm
Extra virgin olive oil 20ml
Salt to taste
Black pepper crushed a pinch
Balsamic Vinegar 20ml
Berry Compote 20gm