Gup candidate disqualified in Nangkor gewog

LG: The election commission’s central election dispute body yesterday upheld the Zhemgang dzongkhag election dispute committee’s decision against Goleng chiwog’s gup candidate Kinzang Thinley.

Kinzang Thinley, who accepted the decision of the dzongkhag dispute settlement committee about his conviction in a criminal case in 1992, will not be allowed to contest nor will his complainant replace him.

According to election commission’s legal officer, the decision was taken according to the election Act, but there was nothing mentioned about Kinzang Tenzin’s eligibility to replace Kinzang Thinley as a candidate from the chiwog.

With the decision made, the common forum for Nangkor geog in upper Kheng will start from September 14 from Dhakphel-Tali chiwog and conclude on September 18 at Goleng chiwog.

The gewog’s common forum was re-scheduled from September 10 to September 16 but got deferred after the complaint.

With Goleng’s candidate now out of the race, Nangkor gewog will now have only three candidates from the chiwogs of Buli, Nyakhar and Duenmang.

Returning Officer, Tendri Gyeltshen said replacement by the complainant is not reflected in the Act.

Officials from the election commission said nothing was discussed about the documents obtained by the candidate or records of the conviction.

Kinzang Tenzin lost by four votes to Kinzang Thinley. He complained that his opponent was convicted of a crime in 1992 but still had obtained all necessary documents.

During the course of the hearing by the dzongkhag election dispute settlement committee, Kinzang Thinley submitted in written about his conviction.

Based on it, the matter was later appealed to the central election dispute body.

Meanwhile, the common forum for rest of the chiwogs are in full swing.

Tashi Tenzin | Tingtibi