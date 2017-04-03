Her Majesty the Queen Mother Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck in Rajasthan

Her Majesty the Queen Mother Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck graced the Rajasthan Diwas 2017 as the chief guest on the invitation of the government of Rajasthan. Her Majesty was accompanied by Bhutan’s ambassador to India, V Namgyel and officials of the Royal Government. Prior to gracing the Rajasthan Day at the Vidhan Sabha, Her Majesty visited the Amber Palace, City Palace, Jantar Mantar and also witnessed a heritage fashion show by Bibi Russel, a world renowned Bangladeshi designer. The grand finale of the four-day Rajasthan Festival was held on March 30 where guests were treated to a spectacular programme showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan and a light and sound extravaganza.
