High-level advocacy tour begins

Advocacy: Her Majesty Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck, UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador commenced a high-level advocacy tour programme to Dagana, Tsirang, and Sarpang, yesterday, according to a health ministry press release.
“The visit is a continuation of Her Majesty’s advocacy efforts to promote awareness on priority public health issues like safe motherhood, adult and adolescent reproductive health, substance abuse, STD/HIV/AIDS and suicide prevention,” the press release states.
“The advocacy will target local government leaders, schools, institutions, vulnerable groups, project sites, religious communities, local communities, and armed forces,” it adds.
Her Majesty will also meet with members of multi-sectoral task force and community-based support support system in the dzongkhags.
