His Majesty The King graces the launch of Bhutan Foreign Service Programme

His Majesty The King grace he launch of the Bhutan Foreign Service Programme

His Majesty The King graced the launch of the Bhutan Foreign Service Programme, at the Royal Institute of Governance and Strategic Studies (RIGSS) in Phuentsholing yesterday.

The Bhutan Foreign Service Programme is a three-week integrated leadership programme tailored for Bhutan’s foreign service. It is the eighth leadership programme at RIGSS. The inaugural course is being attended by 28 foreign service officers of varying ranks and responsibilities, and serving both at the headquarters and missions abroad.

In the evening, His Majesty granted an Audience to regional heads of various government agencies based in Phuentsholing, and later visited the Amochu Land Development and Township Project.

RIGSS was established to provide a forum to train both incumbent and potential leaders in all major areas of nation building, as envisioned by His Majesty The King. The institute’s first, flagship course, the Senior Executive Leadership Programme, was launched in 2013.