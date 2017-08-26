His Majesty’s tour in Samtse and Chukha concludes

His Majesty The King arrived in Thimphu yesterday, following a 10 day Royal Tour of the Southern dzongkhags of Chukha and Samtse.

His Majesty granted an Audience to the retired armed force personnel at the Chukha dzong yesterday afternoon, and to the students of the Gaeddu College of Business Studies, enroute to Thimphu.

In the morning, His Majesty visited Samtse Dratshang and granted an Audience to the dzongkhag officials of Samtse.

On August 23, His Majesty offered prayers at the Tashicholing Mandir and offered a Ganesh statue for the temple.

His Majesty granted an Audience to the armed force personnel based in Tashicholing, and visited the Vocational Skills Development Centre for spouses of the armed forces personnel built by Project HOPE, a Royal Initiative which works for the welfare of armed forces personnel and their families across the country.

In Samtse, His Majesty visited the Shivalaya Mandir, which was built upon Royal Command, and consecrated in 2015 to commemorate the 60th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo.

His Majesty also granted Audiences to the students of Samtse College of Education, the retired armed force personnel of Samtse dzongkhag, and the officers from the Royal Bhutan Army and Royal Bhutan Police in Samtse.

In Phuentsholing, His Majesty graced the launch of the inaugural of the Foreign Service Programme of the Royal Institute of Governance andStrategic Studies.

His Majesty also granted audience to regional heads of various government agencies based in Phuentsholing, and visited the Amochu Land Reclamation and Township Project.

