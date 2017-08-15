HM Grants Dhar

Tuesday , August 15 2017
His Majesty The King granted dhar to appoint the Wangduephodrang Dzongdag, Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations, Drangpons of the High Court, and promoted officers from the Royal Body Guards and Royal Bhutan Police yesterday.

Wangduephodrang Dzongdag, Sonam Jamtsho
Ambassador Doma Tshering, Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations
L-R: Kinley Dorji, Duba Dukpa, Pema Rinzin, Pema Wangchuk, Drangpons of the High Court
L-R: Col Wangdi Norbu (RBP), Brigadier Sonam Tobgay(RBG) and Col. Tshewang Rinzin (RBP)

 

