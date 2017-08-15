HM Grants Dhar

His Majesty The King granted dhar to appoint the Wangduephodrang Dzongdag, Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations, Drangpons of the High Court, and promoted officers from the Royal Body Guards and Royal Bhutan Police yesterday.
The Department of Roads (DoR) has cleared ten of the thirteen major bocks along the highways in the country.