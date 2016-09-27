HRH addresses the OCA general assembly

OCA: His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, president of Bhutan Olympic Committee, attended the 35th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in Da Nang, Vietnam on September 25.

His Royal Highness, who is the chairman of the International Relations Committee (IRC), highlighted the importance of communication between the 45 National Olympic Committees under the OCA.

“The IRC is committed to fostering new relationships, strengthening existing ones and mending old ties within the Olympic family,” said HRH.

The IRC is responsible to facilitate and to promote relationships between the Olympic Movement, particularly the Olympic Council of Asia, National Olympic Committees, International Olympic Committee, International and Asian Sports Federations and various government and public authorities.

Currently, the OCA has 17 standing committees to assist in the execution of its mandate. The powers of the OCA are exercised thought three organs – the general assembly, the executive board and the president.

The general assembly confirmed Nagoya City and Aichi Prefecture in japan as hosts of OCA’s 20th edition of the Asian Games in 2026.

Staff reporter