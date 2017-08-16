Indian community celebrates 71st Independence Day

The Indian community in Bhutan celebrated the 71st Independence Day of India at the India House Estate in Thimphu yesterday.

On behalf of the Government of Bhutan, His Majesty’s representative from the Gyalpoi Zimpon office Ugyen K Namgyel presented a dhar to the Ambassador.

During the ceremony, Indian ambassador to Bhutan, Jaideep Sarkar read excerpts from President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation on the eve of India’s 71st Independence Day. The speech highlighted the history of struggle for freedom, the importance of the spirit of selflessness, initiatives taken by the government and the need for partnership between citizens and government to attain the milestone of a New India.

Cabinet secretary, foreign secretary and the acting chief of protocol along with representatives from the public sector and over 600 Indian community members attended the flag hosting ceremony.

