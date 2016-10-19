Japan to provide 353 more power tillers

Cooperation: The government of Japan will provide 250 million (M) Yen to Bhutan to purchase 353 power tillers.

Ambassador V Namgyel and Japanese ambassador, Kenji Hiramatsu, signed an Exchange of Notes under the Japanese Grant Aid Project for Improvement of Farm Machinery for Hiring Services of Tillage in New Delhi yesterday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi, ambassador V Namgyel conveyed the government’s appreciation to the Japanese government for its steadfast support and generous assistance to the country’s development.

Ambassador V Namgyel said the project will help in improving the livelihood of farmers and enhance the food security for the people through improved agriculture productivity.

He also said that as Bhutan and Japan celebrates the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, this project stands as yet another important testimony of the excellent ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador V Namgyel said Bhutan benefitted from Japanese assistance in many areas of development and conveyed the appreciation of the government and people of Bhutan to the Japanese government and people for the continued assistance and friendship.

Staff reporter