JDWNRH gets equipment worth Nu 1.7M

Her Royal Highness Princess Kesang Wangmo Wangchuck donated medical equipment worth Nu 1.7 million to the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) in Thimphu yesterday.

Nursing superintendent, Tandin Pemo, said that these are expensive equipment, which was limited at the hospital. “The equipment we received today can be used in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the emergency rooms and the wards.”

The donation included 10 numbers of patslides, two trolleys, two cash trolleys, three glidescope, two pulse oximeter, two portable ventilators, four suction machines and eight infusion and syringe pumps. A hearse van for public use was also donated among others.

JDWNRH’s President, Lhab Dorji, said that people are challenged with a lack of transport while moving bodies to the cremation ground. “The van will benefit the public and we will make sure that the service reaches the public.”

HRH also provides monthly financial support to leprosy patients, the disadvantaged patients admitted at the hospital and those undergoing rehabilitation, both at home and abroad since 2006.

A press release from the hospital stated that HRH has donated medical equipment, consumables and vehicles worth more than Nu 10 million to date. HRH has also funded the construction of guesthouses in JDWNRH, Trashigang hospital, Mongar hospital and has hired a guesthouse in Kolkata.

The health minister and hospital staff attended the handing over event.

