Je Khenpo consecrates shedra in Mongar

His Holiness the Je Khenpo Truelku Jigme Choeda consecrated the Kedeykhar Lungtok Choeki Gatshel Shedra in Mongar on April 1.

Before the consecration ceremony, the Je Khenpo along with 100 monks and Lam Netens performed Sungchoe at the shedra from March 30.

The Shedra is located about four kilometres from Mongar town. The construction of the three-storey lhakhang, guest house, classroom, dinning room, kitchen, toilet, hostel, principal and teacher quarters were completed after 16 years.

Lhuentse’s Lam Neten Ngawang Tenzin said that for the benefit of the eastern dzongkhags the construction of the Shedra began in 2000.

The shedra has about 84 monks.

Tashi Phuntsho | Kideykhar