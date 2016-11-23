Basketball: Team Phojas defeated Blue Magics 73-64 to win the first K4 Open Basketball Championship at the Swimming Pool Complex in Thimphu yesterday. A total of 19 teams took part in the two-week tournament conducted to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The Druk Gyalpo. The tournament was organised by Clover Events.
Check Also
Picture story
Two Bhutanese women, Deki Yangzom and Rinchen Pelden, completed the 42.164-km New York City Marathon on November 6. This is the first time Deki Yangzom took part in the competition while it was second for Rinchen Pelden. More than 50,000 runners from around the world took part in the annual competition. (Photo Courtesy: Tshering Sam)