Lhamoizingkha BHU damaged by fire

Lhamoizingkha’s Basic Health Unit-I was damaged by a fire yesterday at 3:30pm. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Patients in the hospital were evacuated, and equipment and important office documents saved and shifted to safe locations.

However, the roofs of seven rooms in the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) block were destroyed by the fire. The rooms in this block did not sustain major damage.

Royal Bhutan Police (RBP), Royal Bhutan Army, Desuups, dungkhag officials, teachers and students, locals and other volunteers were able to contain the fire within two hours.

RBP’s officer-in-charge (OC) Shacha Dorji said that the MCH block was already on fire when they were alerted. “The fire started from this block. We were able to contain the fire before it spread to the other two blocks,” the OC said.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit inside the MCH block, he added.

Meanwhile, a fire engine and firefighters from the neighbouring Indian town of Barobisha also assisted in containing and extinguishing the fire.

Rajesh Rai | Phuentsholing