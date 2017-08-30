Lhuentse DT proposes to regularise NFE and ECCD instructors

The Lhuentse dzongkhag tshogdu, after a thorough deliberation, resolved to write to the education ministry on the possibility of regularising the service of non-formal education (NFE) and early child care development (ECCD) instructors.

The dzongkhag education sector raised the issue.

Dzongkhag chief education officer (DCEO), Ugyen Pem, said that while ECCD instructors help to take care of children at a young age and develop basic education skills, NFE instructors help in increasing the rate of literacy in the country. “But the instructors do not have a have a permanent job.”

The NFE and ECCD instructors are employed temporarily today. It was stated that the dzongkhag administration put up a proposal to the education ministry and the ministry would submit the proposal to the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) to regularise their service, as they do not get retirement benefits.

Ugyen Pem said that it would benefit the instructors if RCSC could recognise their status as contract staff and help them get their retirement benefits.

She also said that the basic quality of educations starts with the instructors. “That is why we feel that their service should be regularised.”

Ugyen Pem said that the dzongkhag administration couldn’t do anything, as it is an implementing agency.

She said that some of the NFE instructors have served for more than 10 to 15 years and it is sad that they will not get anything when they retire from service. “In the education policy, ECCD is must for children education development.”

There are 23 NFE instructors and 23 ECCD facilitators in the dzongkhag.

Tashi Phuntsho | Lhuentse