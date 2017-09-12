The National Centre for Hydrology & Meteorology (NCHM) forecasts mostly cloudy with light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours.

Weather forecaster with NCHM, Sonam Tashi, said that in the next 48 hours, southern and eastern parts of the country would receive a little more rain towards the afternoon than other regions. “But it will not be heavy.”

Starting today, Thimphu, Paro, Haa, Gasa, Wangdue, Punakha, Bumthang, Trongsa, Mongar, Trashiyangtse and Lhuntse are expected to remain mostly cloudy with light rain towards the afternoon until Wednesday.

Tsirang, Dagana, Zhemgang, Kanglung, Pemagatshel and Gelephu would remain mostly cloudy with moderate rain and thunderstorm towards the afternoon.

Samdrupjongkhar, Samtse and Phuentsholing are expected to remain mostly cloudy with moderate rain and thunderstorm towards the afternoon today but would experience heavy rain and thunderstorm towards the afternoon tomorrow and the day after.

On September 9, most stations across the country recorded the weather to be mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain. More rain had been recorded in the southern part of the country such as Samtse, Bhur, Phuentsholing and Samdrupjongkhar. The highest rainfall of 117.2 mm was recorded at Bhur, Gelephu.

Staff reporter