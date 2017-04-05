Local author’s third novel

A literature event called “Superheroes, Welcoming a New genre of literature” was held at Le Meridien in Paro yesterday.

During the event, the author of “Kyetse” and “La Ama”, Chador Wangmo, released her third novel, “Dema – Mystery of the missing egg”.

The event organisers said the launch event was a unique one and not just a presentation or a discussion.

A press release issued by the organisers stated that as the title of the book suggests, the author, in partnership with Le Meridien, Paro, organised an egg hunt event. “The event saw students from a nearby school participate in the hunt for the eggs that were hidden in the vast area encompassing the front lawn of the hotel. The eggs had special prizes hidden in them.”

The event, apart from the release of the new book, was also aimed at bringing awareness about a new genre of literature propounded by the author.

Staff reporter