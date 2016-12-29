Making our home clean

Come December 9 and every citizen in the country will be out cleaning the roadside drains and environment around them. The day will be declared a national holiday. All in an effort to make Bhutan the cleanest country in the world!
This is done to mark the 10th Anniversary of His Majesty The King’s accession to the Golden Throne. It is the people’s wish to gift His Majesty The King not only green but also clean Bhutan.
Dzongdags have been asked to take the lead role in this good national endeavour which will cover all the villages, chiwogs, gewogs, neighbourhoods, drungkhags, towns, dzongs, monasteries, trekking routes, streams and rivers, among others. They will also submit different programmes and strategies to sustain this national initiative.
As Prime Minister said, the real goal of the programme is to make Bhutan the cleanest country in the world. Given our small population, achieving this nation goal is not difficult. For indeed, this too is nation building.
This a good programme because waste management is fast becoming an issue, especially in the urban centres. Our drains and backyards are filled with household and other rubbish. Landfills are overflowing with waste. With population growth, the problem could become serious in the future.
It is also an important programme because Bhutan is a hotspot for increasing number of tourists. We have sparkling waters and pristine forests, flora and fauna. We too have some of the tallest unclimbed mountains. With traditions and cultures intact, we offer our visitors the best of Bhutan. We must also offer them a clean and safe Bhutan.
The question is how do we sustain this national programme. It begins with individual initiative. If everyone cares about waste, sustaining the programme should not be a problem. We pick up a piece of rubbish floating by the roadside; we carefully segregate and pack our household waste so that they can be recycled.
Clean Bhutan is a happy Bhutan. It is about the health of the nation. Let’s make our Drukyul, clean, green, safe and happy.
Before undertaking this second campaign “Clear Bhutan” , let us not forget that the first campaign was unsuccessful
The problem is a lack of discipline of each Citizen
The GVT , yet , has put the cart before the horses
So to be clean , it needs first the material to be clean : where are the dubstins with a cover ?
And more dubstins must be adapted to the automatic garbage collection ; and at the end of the chain , the 20 Tons of rubbishes are thrown over a special land . This is important in town ; and tourists complain with that ; in summer bad odors come from waste thrown in the streets.
As I have said in a past comment , it needs local incinerators in the place where there is a big production of wastes .
And more , tourist complain with the lack of toilets rooms along the roads and in the town .
More : tourists are offended with the habits of Bhutanases spitting all over and urinate everywhere , defecate at some point of the countryside even near temples
And the tourist trekkers complain with dirtinesss and bad maitenance of the trekking paths . This is a loss of attracting tourists .
Those problems need to be solved before Bhutan become a country “clean and safe” ; a long way to run .
It is a problem of behaviour which must be taught as soon as possible to the children ( first in family and after in school )
And another problem is due to the numerous stray dogs dirty , full of fleas , with oozing blood sometimes because of their fights they have each other during he night ; they urinate ad defecate everywhere ; and more , some of them are aggressive and may bite Bhutanese themselves . And the constant complain of tourists concerning their howling all long night
As it is saidi in the article , this is a problem of Policy makers in the Assembly : who , among them , will give to the local authorities the power to fine the trouble maker who soil with wastes
A Policy without hard penalties worth noting.
jcmignien@orange.fr
My bhutanese friends want to dd precision about my comments ; i agreed with them and i write their précisions
1/ The crisis of unemployed men and women would find some
( folowing point 1 )
solution with a permanent group of employees who would clean in priority all the pathsused by tourists all over the country
2/ In the kuensel article “PILGRIMS ARE THE BIGGEST LITTERBUGS ” on March 14 , I quote the testimony of Projct coordinator Nedup Tsering declaring about the trail to Takshang “I have seen tourists coming back with wastes BUT NOT ANY BHUTANESES ” .So it is a problem of Bhutanese behavior themselves.
3/ Incinerators ; As I have said in a past comment , i suggested to build local incinerators . But the grave inconvenient of incinerator is the emission of vry tiny particules which penetrate in the lungs and can give cancers.
Rcycling is the best solution ; nowadays , in big town , many things are recycled : plastic baggs , tires , paper cartoons wodden boxes are recycled by many entrepreneurships firms ; the GVT must encourage other initiatives of recycling . Scraps of iron and other metal are sold to India processors.
Nevertheless i saw many boxes abandonned along streets and roads any time when i come in Bhutan
And photos in the columns “my country , my town ” in kuensel show a photo representing a stak of wooden boxes and wastes ( Photo of Tshewang Chogyel DBCW khasadraphu Thimphu on Dec 13 show the disaster of abandonned wastes in town ) .
4/ Those problems need to be solved before Bhoutan become a clean country . There is a long way to become a country clean and safe ” .
Clean because it is first a problem of behaviour of each Bhutanese
Safe because of frequent bag snatching in the night from youths towards tourist for instance
5/TCB guides must aware tourists not to stroke of even touch the stray dogs because their have transmissible diseases to human beings.
I apologize for the rupture of the text
jcmignien@orange.fr