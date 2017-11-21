Making wood construction products accessible

The new wood joinery unit, seasoning kiln, and sales and customer service counter at Natural Resources Development Corporation Limited (NRDCL) in Thimphu will provide value addition to the less preferred wood species, make wood construction materials accessible, and enhance efficient service delivery to the public.

NRDCL is an authorised agency to ensure scientific management and sustainable utilisation of natural resources in the country. NRDCL manages natural resources such as wood, stones, and sand to make them affordable and accessible to the public.

Seasoning kiln is a machanised way of drying wood to reduce moisture content.

NRDCL’s Chief Executive Officer, Sonam Wangchuk, said that the seasoning kiln would treat the wood for about three weeks and bring down the moisture level in between the range of seven to 10. “This means the durability of the timber is much higher.”

The seasoning kiln holds a capacity of 1,550 cft timber.

Sonam Wangchuk said that of the total timber extracted from the forest, 50 percent of the resource is distributed to base industries such as saw mills, private individuals, and furniture units. “The other half is retained by NRDCL for general public’s demand for timber, especially for construction purposes.”

The wood joinery unit, which will use the seasoned woods from the kiln will produce products such as door frames, window frames, parquets and panels for individual and construction sector’s demand.

According to the press release issued by NRDCL, with the increase in the construction activities, the demand for the above products is expected to increase as they are basic requirement in every building construction.

Druk Holding and Investment’s director, Dr Damber S Kharka, said that the wood joinery unit would help the construction sector save time and minimise the wastage of timbers. “NRDCL should also plan and diversify the business and make it sustainable and affordable for the people.”

A second wood joinery unit at Lingmithang, Mongar is expected to be completed within two months. The unit will provide similar services for the people at eastern Bhutan.

The sales and customer service counter was also inaugurated. The counter is at the premises of NRDCL head office.

Sonam Wangchuk said that the natural resources were distributed to different parts of the country and the need for a systematic way of transition was important.

The service counter is part of the effort of NRDCL to improve customer service and to make the service readily available and accessible to the customers.

Phurpa Lhamo