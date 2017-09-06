Malfunctioned sensor causes Drukair flight to return

Drukair’s flight KB205, which was supposed to land at 3PM in Paro yesterday from Delhi, had to return to Delhi midway after it took off because of a technical fault.

The flight, which was rescheduled later, was late by an hour.

Drukair’s chief executive officer, Tandi Wangchuk, said that officials found out that the cargo door alarm signalled it was not closed properly five to ten minutes after the flight took off.

He said that following the standard operating procedure (SOP), which mandates the flight to land in the nearest parking space if there is any fault, the plane returned to Delhi.

Tandi Wangchuk said that after checking the cargo door in Delhi, it was learnt that the cargo was properly closed and that the sensor malfunctioned. “Such technical glitch as the malfunctioning of the sensor occurs frequently in airlines.”

He said that after the verification, the plane had to wait in a queue in Delhi to take off.

Staff reporter