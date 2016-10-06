Man dies after getting hit by khuru

Accident: A 34-year-old trucker died after he was hit by a khuru while playing a game at Rangeytoong in Phuentsholing yesterday.

The khuru hit him in the neck. He died on the way to Phuentsholing hospital.

The incident occurred at the 22km point on the Pasakha alternative route in Rangeytoong. Sources said that the deceased and his friends were playing khuru while waiting for the block at the bypass to be cleared.

Another driver, Tashi Phuntsho, said that the man fell immediately after he was hit by a khuru.

The deceased was from Chaskhar in Mongar. Family members reached Phuentsholing yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 31-year-old Indian man died on the spot after his bike skid and hit the wheel of a moving truck on the evening of October 4. The incident occurred about a kilometre before reaching Taktikoti towards Gedu.

The deceased, from Bangaigaon, had come from Guwahati, India. His fiancée is in stable condition.

The police handed over the body to his family yesterday.

Rajesh Rai | Phuentsholing