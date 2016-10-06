Thursday , October 6 2016
Home / News / Man dies after getting hit by khuru
Accident: A 34-year-old trucker died after he was hit by a khuru while playing a game at Rangeytoong in Phuentsholing yesterday.

Man dies after getting hit by khuru

October 6, 2016 News Leave a comment 4,785 Views

Accident: A 34-year-old trucker died after he was hit by a khuru while playing a game at Rangeytoong in Phuentsholing yesterday.

The khuru hit him in the neck. He died on the way to Phuentsholing hospital.

The incident occurred at the 22km point on the Pasakha alternative route in Rangeytoong. Sources said that the deceased and his friends were playing khuru while waiting for the block at the bypass to be cleared.

Another driver, Tashi Phuntsho, said that the man fell immediately after he was hit by a khuru.

The deceased was from Chaskhar in Mongar. Family members reached Phuentsholing yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 31-year-old Indian man died on the spot after his bike skid and hit the wheel of a moving truck on the evening of October 4. The incident occurred about a kilometre before reaching Taktikoti towards Gedu.

The deceased, from Bangaigaon, had come from Guwahati, India. His fiancée is in stable condition.

The police handed over the body to his family yesterday.

Rajesh Rai | Phuentsholing

Check Also

img_2221
Her Royal Highness with the participants

Judiciary must have the people’s trust and confidence: HRH

Justice: Her Royal Highness Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck, the President of Bhutan National Law Institute (BNLI) said that it is important for the judiciary to reform, when required, to meet the expectations of the people, during the opening of a three-day training on judicial integrity and ethics for dungkhag drangpons and registrars in Paro yesterday.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2016, Kuensel Corporation Ltd.
Design: Kuensel. Development & global hosting: WEBEXA