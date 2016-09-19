Mangmi candidate in Bjena gewog murdered

Crime: A 25-year-old woman mangmi candidate of Kazhikha chiwog in Bjena gewog was found dead on the Wangdue-Trongsa highway near Wachay Dzong at around 3pm on September 17.

Wangdue police have arrested her former husband, 26-year-old Chimi Rinzin of Tshento village in Paro as a suspect. The suspect was found near the choeten at Wachay Dzong holding a dagger in his hand.

The suspect confessed to committing the murder, in his statement to the police. The case will be forwarded to the dzongkhag court, according to police.

Local sources said the suspect had been stalking the deceased for more than a month and had even threatened to kill her since their divorce a few months ago.

In June, the suspect was arrested and kept under detention following a burglary reported by the deceased. The suspect had stolen several items from her parent’s house, she had claimed to police.

Local sources said the two got married towards the end of 2015, after meeting in Thimphu. However, they got a divorce a few months later.

On the morning of September 17, the suspect showed up at her house, after which the deceased’s father called police and informed them about his presence at their home. However, the suspect did leave eventually, said sources.

At around 3pm, the deceased went to meet her mother who runs a small shop below Wachay Dzong, sources said. Fearing that the suspect would be stalking her, she went along with a neighbour and an eight-year-old who were on their way to Wachay Dzong.

However, the suspect who had been hiding in some bushes still attacked her. She succumbed to her wound.

Local sources said the suspect did not flee the scene and waited for the police.

The deceased was one of the three mangmi candidates in Bjena gewog, Wangdue. The other two-mangmi candidates are, Tsheirng Dema of Wachay chiwog and former Bjena mangmi Kinley Touchu of Tshemakha chiwog.

Dawa Gyelmo | Wangdue