Minor commits suicide in Thimphu

A 13-year-old boy committed suicide in Thimphu yesterday. An official from the forensic department at the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) said that there had been cases of minor committing suicide in the past but this case involves the youngest. He ruled out foul play.

It is not known why the minor committed suicide. It was learnt that the deceased lived with his grandfather. He was a class VII student at Lungtenzam MSS.

Records available with health officials show that last year there were 15 cases of suicide this year reported to JDWNRH, which involves 10 females and five males.

There were 92 suicide cases reported throughout the country last year.

Staff reporter

