Moderate-heavy rains expected

Weather: The meteorology division of Department of Hydro Met Services has predicted extreme weather for three days across the country.

The department, which released a weather outlook for 72 hours yesterday, stated that moderate to heavy rain is “very likely” today in the southern and eastern Bhutan. In isolated places of central and western Bhutan, light rain is “very likely”.

The department has also predicted that heavy rain is “very likely” tomorrow in the southern and eastern parts of the country. In isolated places of central and western Bhutan, light to moderate rain is “very likely” tomorrow.

On Friday, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the southern and eastern Bhutan. The department has also predicted light to moderate rain in isolated places of central and western Bhutan.

Senior Meteorologist at the meteorology division, Tayba B Tamang, said that forecasts will be updated daily and any significant variation in the forecast will be communicated accordingly. “This is for inform of the general public to be prepared in case of a extreme weather,” he said.

Although the department forecasts daily weather conditions, he said that the department notifies the general public to be aware of extreme weather. “We are giving the information for public awareness about the extreme weather.”

The forecast comes after the recent torrential rains caused havoc across the country. Many roads and bridges were washed away by the floods, cutting off places across the country.

According to the Department of Hydro Met Services, convective clouds are developing in the southern and eastern Bhutan. The department predicted possibility of light rain with thunderstorm in isolated places of Bhutan towards yesterday evening.

MB Subba