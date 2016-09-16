More choices for voters in Tsento

LG: Candidates campaigning for the upcoming local government (LG) elections in Tsento gewog in Paro stressed on the importance of working hand in hand with the community members at the common forum held on September 13.

Strengthening and working on the existing plans left in the 11th Five Year Plan (FYP), exploring plans based on the needs of the gewog for the 12th FYP and bringing overall developments were some of the key points the contestants spoke during the common forum.

There are three men contesting for the post of gup, three mangmi contestants of which one is a woman and two men contesting for the post of tshogpa from Tsento gewog.

Former gup Dolay Tshering said if he gets elected again, he will focus on the remaining works that are in pipeline for the 11th FYP.

“Coinciding with the birth of His Royal Highness the Gyalsey, the Drugyel dzong is being renovated. I’ll prioritise to establish a dratshang at the dzong. I will also address the shortage of drinking water the gewog has been facing recently,” Dolay Tshering said.

Dolay Tshering urged the voters to choose a capable leader.

Chimi Dorji, another candidate, said he will work towards bringing fast development in the gewog. “If I’m elected, I will first look into addressing the shortage of drinking and irrigation water the gewog has been facing. Before going on with any plans, I will make sure to discuss and engage with the villagers.”

Dorji Wangchuk, a former teacher, assured the voters that despite living in the capital, his heart has always been in his village.“If I’m elected as a gup, I will put all my working experience into giving a better and modern services required in the gewog. I will look into every issue and bring harmony within the gewog.” He added that he will help villagers avail the low interest loans from Rural Enterprise Development Corporation Ltd.

Yeshey Wangchuk, former tshogpa and now contesting for the post of mangmi, said that with his work experience, he would be able to deliver the responsibility of a mangmi better.

Also contesting for mangmi, Chencho Gyeltshen, who had completed class X, said he would be able to solve the problems the gewog has been facing in a more efficient manner. “If I’m elected as a mangmi, I will lead as an example for the young people and gain the required experience through the post.”

Having served in the gewog administration before and now working as a taxi driver, Nidup, said he has the right experience to be the mangmi of the gewog. “If I’m elected, I will discuss with the people and solve the problems with the best of my capability.”

Another contestant, Pema Seday, a non-formal education trainer, said being the only woman candidate is challenging. “If I’m elected, I’ll be paving a way for other women to contest in the future elections. Today, many women are capable but they are hesitant to come out. I hope I can encourage.”

Thinley Zangmo | Paro

Supported by Bhutan Media Foundation and Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation