NCWC studies domestic violence against women

Violence against women and children has been increasing over the years, records with National Commission for Women and Children (NCWC) show.

NCWC counsellor Tashi Dorji said that more victims are turning up at their door.

In 2015, there were 11 domestic violence against women cases, which rose to 24 last year. By the first week of this month, there were 17 cases with the commission.

There were at least two children in difficult circumstances every month in 2015. Children are in difficult circumstances when their basic needs for food, shelter, education, healthcare, protection and security are not met, Tashi Dorji said.

With the increase in these cases, the commission found more people seeking advice and guidance to their problems, he said.

The commission’s legal department, which includes counselling as well, helped 10 persons in 2015, 23 last year, and 18 individuals up to November first week this year.

“The victims are mostly from rural parts of the country and don’t know what to do,” Tashi Dorji said. “We also go out to study the cases and accordingly recommend necessary actions to the stakeholders such as health or police.”

He said more people are seeking help as a result of increased awareness.

NCWC’s officiating director, Ugyen Tshomo said the commission is also conducting a national study to find out the status of domestic violence against women.

The study intends to obtain data on the prevalence and various forms of violence against women or gender-based violence in the country. It is also expected to identify the extent of different types of violence, which are occurring or have occurred in the country.

Other areas the study is looking into are identifying the health needs, which arise as a result of these forms of violence, and intervention strategies based on these community strengths and resources.

The second national survey, which is in its second week has 32 enumerators to cover all dzongkhags and four thromdes. The first draft of the study is expected in February next year.

Tshering Palden