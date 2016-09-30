Nine new, two former gups elected in S/J

LG: Nine new and two former gups are the gups-elect in Samdrupjongkhar.

Pemathang’s former gup, Madhukar Subba and Wangphu gewog’s, Sangay Tenzin, were re-elected.

The two former gups of Orong and Gomdar did not make it past the chiwog zomdu stage, while gups from Samrang, Lauri and Dewathang chose not to re-contest.

Gup-elect Madhukar Subba, defeated two other candidates.

The former woman mangmi of Pemathang gewog, Tashi Zangmo lost the post to Mon Raj Chown by seven votes. Mon Raj secured 324 votes.

Wangphu’s former gup, Sangay Tenzin was re-elected while Tashi Wangchuk is Wangphu’s mangmi-elect.

The lone women gup candidates, Karma Dema and Karma Phuntsho, failed to secure enough votes in Dewathang gewog.

Leki Wangchuk is the new Dewathang gup. Tshering Chojay is the Dewathang mangmi-elect.

Lauri, one of the remotest gewogs in the dzongkhag got a university graduate as gup. Gup-elect Tempa Gyeltshen holds a degree in BA English and Dzongkha from Sherubtse College.

Former mangmi Tenzin was re-elected as Lauri’s mangmi.

Phuntshothang gewog decided go for a new gup rather than their former one of 10 years. Sangay Wangdi, who was also the former dzongkhag tshogdu chairperson, lost by 10 votes to Jamyang Gyeltshen who secured 620 votes.

Yadu Nath Tiwari is Phuntshothang’s mangmi-elect.

In Serthi, former gup Kencho Chophel lost to Pema Chophel by six votes. Kelzang Dorji after securing more Yes votes is Serthi’s mangmi-elect.

Former gup Lhadup Dorji lost to Guman Singh Gayal in Langchenphu gewog. Wang Gyeltshen is the gewog’s mangmi.

Martshala’s former gup Yenten Dorji lost to newcomer Sangay Wangchuk. Ngawang Chojay is the gewog’s mangmi-elect.

With Samrang’s former gup not re-contesting, its former mangmi Tara Bir Bista was elected the gup. It was a tie between two mangmi candidates, Kinga and Panjika Gurung with 59 votes each.

Gomdar gewog’s new gup is Sonam Tshering and Pema is its mangmi.

Orong gewog’s new gup is Jigme and its mangmi is Pema Gyalpo.

A total of 12,407 turned out to vote, of which 9,700 was by the electronic voting machine and 2,707 through postal ballot.

A total of 6,361 woman and 6,046 men cast their votes. Samdrupjongkhar has a total of 22,771 voters, of which 11,782 are women and 10,989 are men.

Yangchen C Rinzin | Samdrupjongkhar