No Dakpa turns up for Kora

The 15-day Baza Guru Dungdrup that is being presided over by Khamtrul Rinpoche at Choeten Kora in Trashiyangtse will end tomorrow.

Dungdrup Tshogpa’s general secretary, Ten Dorji, said that the dungdrup was organised in memory of Khandro (Dakini) who is believed to have been buried alive inside the choeten. For this, a ritual known as Dakpa Kora is organised every year where hundreds of people from Arunachal Pradesh, known as Dakpas, come to circumambulate the choeten.

However, no Dakpas from Arunachal Pradesh came this year.

Shacha Tshering from Pangkhar village in Trashiyangtse said that in the past hundreds of Dakpas came to receive blessings and circumambulate the choeten. They usually would come to Trashiyangtse a week before the dungdrup.

The organiser provides meals and places to stay to the elderly pilgrims.

Namgang Kora or circumambulation by Bhutanese, is held on the 30th day of the first month of the lunar calendar.

The choeten was built by Lama Ngawang Loday in 1740 on the site where a demon was subdued. The choeten was dedicated to the memory of his late uncle, Jungshu Pesan. It is believed to be a replica of the Boudhanath stupa in Nepal and was consecrated by the 13th chief Abbot of Bhutan Je Sherub Wangchuk.

Baza Guru Dungdrup (recitation) is organised by Dungdrup Tshogpa. This annual event was started in 2009.

Tashi Phuntsho | Trashiyangtse