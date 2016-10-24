Nu 331M integrated check-post in Rinchending

Security: To strengthen security, an integrated check post is being constructed at Rinchending in Phuentsholing.

This is expected to improve the services rendered at checkpoints, as it will house the offices of the police, immigration, customs, food regulatory authority and forest depatment in one building.

As of now, the construction of a reinforced concrete elevated flyover deck is being carried out. The cost of this flyover deck is Nu 331.71 million.

The construction works, delayed by a month, began in August this year. Bhutan Builders executed the work.

The general manager of Bhutan Builders, Sonam Tshering, are doing footing works as of now. “We are trying to complete the work before the stipulated time.”

Sonam Tshering also said that they would use an Australian device in the construction process. “The device is fast and efficient. It is also used for the first time in the country.”

Meanwhile, the reinforced concrete elevated flyover deck is the first phase of the project targeted to be completed by August 2018.

Construction of the office, system automation, and residential building will be done in the second phase.

The project manager from the engineering services department of the works and human settlement ministry, Partiman Mahat said equipment would be installed in each agency’s checkpoint in the new infrastructure. “Work is progressing as per the plan,” he said.

The project manager also said they have set targets for every three-month cycle.

On completion of the project, the infrastructure developed shall be handed over to the Bureau of Law and Order of the home and cultural affairs ministry.

Meanwhile, another integrated checkpost is also being constructed at Wangkha in Chukha.

Rajesh Rai | Phuentsholing