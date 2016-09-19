Bhutan Festival won the Laya Open Archery Championship that concluded yesterday at the Changlimithang archery range in Thimphu. Palden Group of Companies came second followed by Laya Tours & Treks in the third position. A total of 161 teams from seven dzongkhags took part in the month-long tournament.
