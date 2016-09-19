Open Archery Championship

September17, 2016

Good day

- to learn astrology

- to start new business

- to shift house

- to visit higher authorities

- to sow seeds

- to plant trees and flowers



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to roof house

- to hoist lungdar



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the dragon year.



********************************

September18, 2016

Good day

- to perform lhabsang and thruesel

- to perform lhasung

- to learn astrology

- to shift house

- to visit higher authorities

- to start new business

- to sow seeds

- to plant trees and flowers



Bad day

- to marry

- to celebrate



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the dog year.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the sheep year.



********************************

September19, 2016

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to learn astrology

- to appoint to new post

- to hand and take over office

- to shift house

- to enter in a new house

- to marry

- to start new business

- to roof house



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the snake and horse years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the rat and pig years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the monkey and rooster years.