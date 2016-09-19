Monday , September 19 2016
Open Archery Championship

September 19, 2016

Bhutan Festival won the Laya Open Archery Championship that concluded yesterday at the Changlimithang archery range in Thimphu. Palden Group of Companies came second followed by Laya Tours & Treks in the third position. A total of 161 teams from seven dzongkhags took part in the month-long tournament. 

