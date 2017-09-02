Pakshika warden sentenced a year in prison

Chukha dzongkhag court sentenced the Pakshikha Central School warden to a year in prison for battering two students of the school on the night of May 1.

In the judgment rendered on August 31, the court stated that the warden, Dorji, 27, from Chapcha in Chukha was found guilty of violating section 158 of the Penal Code of Bhutan 2004, which states, “A defendant shall be guilty of the offence of battery, if the defendant purposely uses physical force of an adverse nature on another person.”

The offence was graded a misdemeanour.

The judgment also stated that the incident occurred when the warden while inspecting the boys’ hostel, battered two students with a wooden plank when he saw them in their friends’ room.

It stated that a bent nail on the plank injured the students.

The judgment stated that the warden contended before the court, questioning if police could arrest him after the case was mutually resolved and also not within the 24-hours time frame after the incident occurred.

The warden also questioned why Gedu police did not detain him and investigate the case when the complaint was initially lodged.

The court ruled that although the case was resolved mutually between the warden and the students, Gedu police reopened it after Chukha dzongkhag’s education sector asked for a thorough investigation. “He will be held liable, as he violated the Penal Code.”

However, the court did not order the warden to pay compensation to the two students, as it was paid when the case was mutually resolved between them.

It was learnt that the parents of the students, who reported the matter to Gedu police, withdrew the case after the warden paid Nu 55,000 to the parents of the boy who underwent stitches.

Tashi Dema