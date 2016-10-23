Persistence is the key

Health and fitness: Dear Mr Bhutan,

Please show me the quickest way to put on muscle like you.

Vishal

Hi Vishal,

There is no quick fix to anything; the more appropriate term you are looking for is a ‘prudent’ approach to putting on muscle.

Scientifically it’s been proven time and again that weight or resistance training is the quickest way to put on muscle.

Since your goal is to gain muscle, here are some advices for you;

1. Nutrition

You won’t remotely realise your potential for muscle growth if you don’t back your workload at the gym with a calculated nutrition, high quality nutrients, which helps heal and regenerate new muscle and connective tissue.

Without the right fuel you will not recover, and if you don’t recover you will gradually and surely set yourself up for an injury.

2. Training

Use compound (multi joint) exercise like bench press, deadlift, bench press, bent over rows and chin-ups. These will deliver the most results within the shortest period of time.

3. Rest

Do not train a muscle more than once a week, you must engrave it in your head very early that higher frequency of training does not mean more muscle, it’s intensity you must chase, the more intense the sessions the better.

So allowing your muscle to rest once you have thrashed them is very important.

During deep sleep is when we optimally recover our muscle, mind and nervous system.

I highly recommend at least eight hours of sleep each night; some may need more, and some less.

4: Motivation and inspiration

You must motivate and inspire yourself continually, the more of it you have, the more enjoyable and fruitful your journey will be.

Set goals, follow athletes you aspire to be like, read motivational books, do what ever it takes to stay focussed and driven.

Good luck!