Phuentsholing maed and Darga-Tshebji get tshogpa

Phuentsholing Thromde’s lone tshogpa candidate for Maed demkhong, Chunku Dawa, 35, secured an easy win with 31 “yes” votes against one “no” vote yesterday.

The bye-election saw less than one-fourth of voters turnout yesterday. Phuentsholing Maed has a total of 168 eligible voters.

“I am happy of the outcome,” Chunku Dawa said, adding that she would do her best as a tshogpa of Maed, an important demkhong in Phuentsholing.

Bye-election for tshogpa was also held in Chukha’s Darga-Tshebji demkhong under Getena Gewog. Like Maed demkhong in Phuentsholing Thromde, this chiwog did not have any candidate during the bye-election held in April this year.

However, 25-year-old Khandu contested as the lone candidate this time. He secured 35 “yes” votes and 12 “no” votes.

“It was really difficult to manage the chiwog without a tshogpa,” Geneta gup Kinley said. “Information from the gewog could not reach on time.”

Gup Kinley also said that it was difficult to arrange logistics when important guests arrived.

Darga-Tshebji has a total of 183 eligible voters. Forty-seven came to vote at the election yesterday.

Rajesh Rai | Phuentsholing