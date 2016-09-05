Picture story

September 03, 2016

Good day

• to perform lhasung

• to learn astrology

• to appoint to new post

• to shift house

• to marry

• to celebrate

• to sow seeds

• to plant trees and flowers



Bad day

• to start new business



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the dragon year



September 04, 2016

Good day

- to perform lhasung

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to roof house

- to shift house

- to take new born baby out



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the dog year.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the sheep year.



September 05, 2016

Good day

- to perform lhasung

- to learn astrology

- to appoint to new post

- to hand and take over office

- to shift house

- to visit higher authorities

- to sow seeds

- to plant trees and flowers



Bad day

- to celebrate

- to roof house

- to hoist lungdar



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the snake and horse years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the rat and pig years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the monkey and rooster years.