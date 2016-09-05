Picture story

The DHI Cup, an annual team building event of Druk Holding & Investments, and it’s companies through the game of football began on September 3 with the opening match between last year’s champions Bank of Bhutan against the Natural Resources Development Corporation Ltd. BoB won the match 1-0 and in the second game played on September 3, Bhutan Power Corporation thrashed DHI Infra 10-1. Ten teams are taking part in this month-long tournament at the Changlimithang Stadium with the finals scheduled for October 1. This year’s football tournament is dedicated to the Birth of HRH the Gyalsey.
