Picture story

September 07, 2016

Good day

- to appoint to new post

- to learn astrology

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to shift house

- to hand and take over office

- to start new business

- to sow seeds

- to plant trees and flowers



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to enter in a new house



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the monkey and rooster years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the ox and dragon years.



********************************

September 08, 2016

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to appoint to new post

- to roof house

- to hand and take over office

- to shift house

- to start new business

- to learn astrology

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to sell land

- to venture on a long journey



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the sheep, snake and rooster years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the snake and horse years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.