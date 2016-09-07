The opening of the 21st batch of the Desuup training programme held at the Tencholing military training centre in Wangdue was held on September 5. Economic affairs minister Lekey Dorji attended the programme. Picture story September 7, 2016 Gallery Leave a comment 27 Views The opening of the 21st batch of the Desuup training programme held at the Tencholing military training centre in Wangdue was held on September 5. Economic affairs minister Lekey Dorji attended the programme. 2016-09-07 Samdrup Share Facebook Twitter Google + LinkedIn