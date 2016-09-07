Wednesday , September 7 2016
Home / Gallery / Picture story
The opening of the 21st batch of the Desuup training programme held at the Tencholing military training centre in Wangdue was held on September 5. Economic affairs minister Lekey Dorji attended the programme.
The opening of the 21st batch of the Desuup training programme held at the Tencholing military training centre in Wangdue was held on September 5. Economic affairs minister Lekey Dorji attended the programme.

Picture story

September 7, 2016 Gallery Leave a comment 27 Views

Check Also

The First Joint Trade Committee meeting between Bhutan and Thailand was held in the capital yesterday. The 13-member Thai delegation is being led by Thai commerce minister Apiradi Tantrapon. The main objective of the meeting is to initiate the implementation of the trade and economic cooperation agreement signed between the two countries in November 2013.

Picture story

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2016, Kuensel Corporation Ltd.
Design, development & global hosting: WEBEXA