Wednesday , September 14 2016
Home / Gallery / Picture story
A special performing arts event was organised at the Royal Banquet Hall yesterday to mark the re-introduction of Shakespeare in the English syllabus. The play Merchant of Venice will be taught in classes XI-XII from next year.
A special performing arts event was organised at the Royal Banquet Hall yesterday to mark the re-introduction of Shakespeare in the English syllabus. The play Merchant of Venice will be taught in classes XI-XII from next year.

Picture story

September 14, 2016 Gallery Leave a comment 65 Views

Check Also

Around 200 primary school students from Thimphu are attending the four-day Gyalsey Nachung Camp, which is dedicated to the Birth of HRH the Gyalsey, at Bjemena Primary School. The camp aims to provide an avenue for the cub scouters to immerse themselves in scouting activities, equip them with scouting knowledge, develop leadership qualities and to learn basic social skills, among others.

Picture story

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2016, Kuensel Corporation Ltd.
Design: Kuensel. Development & global hosting: WEBEXA