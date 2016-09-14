Picture story

September 14, 2016

Good day

• to perform daily rituals



Bad day

• to consecrate

• to perform lhasung

• to appoint to new post

• to hand and take over office

• to learn astrology

• to start new business

• to shift house

• to enter in a new house

• to marry

• to celebrate

• to hoist prayer flag

• to roof house



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the monkey and rooster years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the ox and dragon years.



********************************

September 15, 2016

Good day

• to consecrate

• to learn astrology

• to shift house

• to enter in a new house

• to start new business

• to marry

• to celebrate

• to hand and take over office

• to visit higher authorities

• to sow seeds

• to plant trees and flowers



Bad day

• to venture on a long journey



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the sheep, snake and rooster years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the snake and horse years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.