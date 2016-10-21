Picture story

October 21, 2016

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad dayM

- to perform lhasung

- to consecrate

- to start new business

- to celebrate

- to learn astrology

- to appoint to new post

- to shift house

- to enter in a new house



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the ox year.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the rat and pig years.



*********************************

October 22, 2016

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to perform lhasung

- to learn astrology

- to appoint to new post

- to shift house

- to enter in a new house

- to roof house

- to start new business

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to visit higher authorities

- to hand and take over office

- to venture on a long journey



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the dragon year.