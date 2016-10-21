Picture story

As a part of a project on development of National Geospatial Data in Bhutan, 10 participants from the National Land Commission Secretariat (NLCS) ended their 10-day training programme in Japan from September 25 to October 14. The participants shared their experiences to the representatives from JICA in Thimphu yesterday. It has been almost two years since the NLCS implemented the project with financial assistance from JICA. The project that commenced in February last year focused on the development 1:25,000 digital topographical map covering 11,000 sq km in the southern region of the country. One of the major components of the project was also to develop the human resource capacity of the NLCS staff.