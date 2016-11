The national champion Tenzin Singye Dorji came second in the men’s open singles event at the third Tenzing Norgay Memorial Tennis Championship held in Darjeeling from November 18 to 20. Another Bhutanese Kinley Wangchuk reached the semi final of the event. In the doubles veteran category, Tshering Namgay and Jambay Gyeltshen lost in the semi finals.

The championship saw participants from Bhutan, Nepal and various parts of India including the host state Darjeeling.