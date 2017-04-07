Picture story

Agriculture minister Yeshey Dorji and Dr Barbara Anne Hendricks, Federal Minister for Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety of Germany participated in a tree planting event at Kuenselphodrang yesterday. Around 130 trees were planted as part of an effort to strengthen Bhutan-German relations. The German federal minister is here in the country on a five-day trip until April 9.
