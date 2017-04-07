Picture story

April 01, Saturday

Good day

- to perform lhasung

- to appoint to new post

- to learn astrology

- to enter in a new house

- to start new business

- to shift house

- to sow seeds

- to plant trees and flowers



Bad day

- to marry



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the dragon year.



************************************

April 02, Sunday

Good day

- to perform lhasung

- to appoint to new post

- to learn astrology

- to marry

- to start new business

- to venture on a long journey

- to sow seeds

- to plant trees and flowers



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to roof house

- to enter in a new house

- to hoist prayer flags

- to sell land



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the dog year.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the sheep year.



************************************

April 03, Monday

Good day

- to celebrate

- to enter in a new house

- to shift house

- to start new business

- to hand and take over office

- to learn astrology

- to sow seeds

- to plant trees and flowers



Bad day

- to perform lhasung

- to roof house

- to hoist prayer flags

- to marry

- to celebrate



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the snake and horse years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the rat and pig years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the monkey and rooster years.



************************************

April 04, Tuesday

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to perform lhasung

- to consecrate

- to appoint to new post

- to hand and take over office

- to shift house

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to roof house

- to hoist lungdar

- to start new business

- to sell land venture on a long journey



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the rat and pig years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the ox, dragon and dog years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the snake and horse years.