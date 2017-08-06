Picture story

His Holiness the Je khenpo, Truelku Jigme Chhoeda awarded khadar and certificates to the first batch of Buddhist philosophy graduates of the Institute of Science of Mind at the Kuenselphodrang yesterday.

The first batch of 13 graduates include the deputy speaker of National Assembly and the deputy chair of National Council. The Institute of Science of Mind opened in June 2014 and offers a three years course on Bachelors of Buddhist Philosophy.