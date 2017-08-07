Picture story

The annual Dorji Drolo Drupchen, which started a week ago at the Ugyen Dongag Chokhorling monastery in Yonphula, Trashingang ends today with Ngedrup Lawong or blessing to the public. The Drupchen, which is held for world peace is presided over by Yonphula Rinpoche. More than 100 tsampas (practitioners) and around 40 shedra monks are attending the Drupchen, which first started in 1978 on royal command.
