Picture story

In preparation for the upcoming ‘Tour of the Dragon’ next month, 38 bikers participated in a day-long Thimphu mountain biking club (TMBC) climbing challenge at Pangrizampa, Thimphu on August 6. The 7kms race flagged off from Pangrizampa, followed up the steep until Changjeykha and the 2kms forest road stretch that ended at Taba hilltop (Photo courtesy: TMBC, Facebook page)
Check Also
Transport Utd still in title contest
Transport United defeated Paro United 4:3 at Changlimithang Stadium on August 6.