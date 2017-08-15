Picture story

August 06, Sunday

Good day

- to perform lhabsang and thruesel

- to consecrate

- to perform lhasung

- to appoint to new post

- to celebrate

- to start new business

- to roof house

- to shift house

- to enter in a new house

- to learn astrology

- to sow seeds

- to plant trees and flowers



Bad day

- to venture on a journey



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the dog year.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the sheep year.



August 07, Monday

Good day

- to perform luisang

- to perform luichoe

- to perform luitor

- to perform luibumter

- to perform luisoelkha



Bad day

- to hand and take over office

- to shift house

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to roof house

- to start new business



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the snake and horse years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the rat and pig years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the monkey and rooster years.