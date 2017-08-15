Picture story

Tuesday , August 15 2017
August 15, 2017

Marking the 85th birth anniversary of the Queen of Thailand, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, a butter lamp lighting ceremony was held in front of the walking Buddha at the Changlingmithang centenary park, Thimphu yesterday. During the event, the Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka handed over paints worth USD 1000 for the repainting of the standing Buddha statue to Thimphu thrompon Kinlay Dorjee.

