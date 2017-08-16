Picture story:

Wednesday , August 16 2017
A team from Jan Chattna Pariwar from Sikkim performs at the Indian Embassy in Thimphu yesterday to mark the 71st Independence Day of India. Her Majesty the Gyalyum Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, Her Royal Highness Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck, Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay, ministers and senior government officials attended the function.

