Picture story

August 22, Tuesday

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to perform lhasung

- to learn astrology

- to appoint to new post

- to hand and take over office

- to start new business

- to shift house

- to roof house

- to venture on a journey

- to sell land



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the rat and pig years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the ox, dragon and dog years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the snake and horse years.



************************************

August 23, Wednesday

Good day

- to perform lhabsang and thruesel

- to perform lhabsang

- to consecrate

- to learn astrology

- to appoint to new post

- to hand and take over office

- to shift house

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to sow seeds

- to plant trees and flowers



Bad day

- to start new business

- to roof house



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the monkey and rooster years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the ox and dragon years.