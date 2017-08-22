Picture story

About 800 graduates and other youth were involved in uprooting marijuana plants in different parts of the capital yesterday. The programme was organised by CARE Bhutan, a social enterprise whose mandate is social reintegration of youth in conflict with law, vulnerable youth and those from underpreviledged families.
Check Also
NC finds lapses in implementation of Dzongkhag Development Grant
Pointing out various lapses in the implementation of Dzongkhag Development Grant (DDG) by dzongkhag administrations, the National Council (NC) has asked in writing to the Prime Minister to ensure that the local government complies with the DDG guidelines.