Picture story

Ambassador of India to Bhutan Jaideep Sarkar moderates a seminar, “India’s Journey since 1947: Reflections from Bhutan” on August 17 in Thimphu. Former chief justice Lyonpo Sonam Tobgye, Lyonpo Dago Tshering and Governor Dasho Penjore spoke at the seminar that was organised as part of the celebrations of 70 years of India’s Independence.
